Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,163 daily cases increase by 1,502

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,502 in the past 24 hours, and 24 more people have died, taking the death toll to 6,163, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Aug. 25.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 261,194, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 887 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 238,795.

Koca also said 98,231 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 6,521,640.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.4 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 811.