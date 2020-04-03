Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,139 daily cases increase by 1,443

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,139 daily cases increase by 1,443

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,139 daily cases increase by 1,443

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,443 in the past 24 hours, and 18 more people have died, taking the death toll to 6,139, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Aug. 24.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 259,692, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 743 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 237,908.

Koca also said 95,943 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 6,423,409.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.4 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 796.

 

 

intensive care,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Worries for coronavirus skyrocket in Turkey as cases rise

    Worries for coronavirus skyrocket in Turkey as cases rise

  2. Archaeologists unearth Viking neighborhood in Istanbul

    Archaeologists unearth Viking neighborhood in Istanbul

  3. Excavations in eastern Van unearth child skeleton

    Excavations in eastern Van unearth child skeleton

  4. Woman fights back against man in road rage scuffle

    Woman fights back against man in road rage scuffle

  5. Death toll from northern Turkey flash floods rises to eight

    Death toll from northern Turkey flash floods rises to eight
Recommended
Turkey slams Greek military drill

Turkey slams Greek military drill
Commission recommends lifting immunity of ex-HDP lawmaker Çelik

Commission recommends lifting immunity of ex-HDP lawmaker Çelik
Electricity company takes measures to save migrating storks

Electricity company takes measures to save migrating storks
Worries for coronavirus skyrocket in Turkey as cases rise

Worries for coronavirus skyrocket in Turkey as cases rise

Gas discovery will increase Turkey’s strategic power: Bahçeli

Gas discovery will increase Turkey’s strategic power: Bahçeli
Woman fights back against man in road rage scuffle

Woman fights back against man in road rage scuffle
Some natural disasters manmade, say experts after Black Sea region flash floods

Some natural disasters manmade, say experts after Black Sea region flash floods
WORLD Iran official says sabotage caused fire at Natanz nuclear site

Iran official says sabotage caused fire at Natanz nuclear site

A fire at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility last month was the result of sabotage, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation told state TV channel al-Alam on Aug. 23.    
ECONOMY Turkey lifts tariffs on Venezuelan seeds, cheese

Turkey lifts tariffs on Venezuelan seeds, cheese

Turkey has lifted tariffs on thousands of tons of Venezuelan agricultural products, including seeds, cheese and rice, according to a presidential decree.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe player tests positive for coronavirus

Fenerbahçe player tests positive for coronavirus

The Turkish Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe confirmed on Aug. 24 that one of its players tested positive for coronavirus.