Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,121 as daily cases increase by 1,217

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,217 in the past 24 hours, and 19 more people have died, taking the death toll to 6,121, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Aug. 23.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 258,249, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 795 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 237,165.

Koca also said 80,302 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 6,327,466.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.5 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 783.

 

 

intensive care,

