Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,080 as daily cases increase by 1,203

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,203 in the past 24 hours, and 22 more people have died, taking the death toll to 6,080, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Aug. 21.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 255,723, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 772 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 235,569.

Koca also said 92,227 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 6,154,157.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.3 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 749.

 

 

The warring sides in the Libyan conflict, the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and the House of Representatives in Tobruk, have announced a ceasefire in the entire country with plans to hold the presidential and parliamentary elections in March 2021.
