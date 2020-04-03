Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,974 as daily cases increase by 1,192

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,974 as daily cases increase by 1,192

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,974 as daily cases increase by 1,192

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,192 in the past 24 hours, and 19 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,974, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Aug. 16.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 249,309, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 997 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 230,969.

Koca also said 65,956 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 5,725,242.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.6 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 679.

 

 

intensive care,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Gov’t, opposition lashes out at US presidential candidate Biden’s past remarks on Turkey

    Gov’t, opposition lashes out at US presidential candidate Biden’s past remarks on Turkey

  2. Turkey issues new NAVTEX off Cyprus

    Turkey issues new NAVTEX off Cyprus

  3. Harmful bacteria lurk in Istanbul street food, says research

    Harmful bacteria lurk in Istanbul street food, says research

  4. Turkey slams French-Greek Cyprus defense deal

    Turkey slams French-Greek Cyprus defense deal

  5. Death of young woman under cloud of femicide suspicion

    Death of young woman under cloud of femicide suspicion
Recommended
Minister urges public responsibility over reopening of schools

Minister urges public responsibility over reopening of schools
Death of young woman under cloud of femicide suspicion

Death of young woman under cloud of femicide suspicion
Government working on ‘alternative’ to Istanbul Convention

Government working on ‘alternative’ to Istanbul Convention
Harmful bacteria lurk in Istanbul street food, says research

Harmful bacteria lurk in Istanbul street food, says research
Turkey issues new NAVTEX off Cyprus

Turkey issues new NAVTEX off Cyprus
Local teams to be set up to enforce virus measures

Local teams to be set up to enforce virus measures
Turkish aid after blast strengthening ties with Lebanon: Official

Turkish aid after blast strengthening ties with Lebanon: Official
WORLD Ship that oozed oil off Mauritius coast splits in two

Ship that oozed oil off Mauritius coast splits in two

A ship that has leaked more than 1,000 tonnes of oil in pristine waters off the Mauritius coast has split into two, its Japanese operator said on Aug. 16.    
ECONOMY Italy garbage dips with virus lockdowns, but plastics rise

Italy garbage dips with virus lockdowns, but plastics rise

Italy produced 10% less garbage during its coronavirus lockdown, but environmentalists warn that increased reliance on disposable masks and packaging is imperiling efforts to curb single-use plastics that end up in oceans and seas.
SPORTS Mining licenses threaten Kaz Mountains, foundation says

Mining licenses threaten Kaz Mountains, foundation says

Licenses issued for mining operations that cover 79 percent of the Kaz Mountains in the northwestern province of Çanakkale threaten the environment, according to a report from the Turkish Foundation for Combating Soil Erosion (TEMA).