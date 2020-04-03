Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,934 as daily cases increase by 1,226

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,934 as daily cases increase by 1,226

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,934 as daily cases increase by 1,226

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,226 in the past 24 hours, and 22 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,934, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Aug. 14.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 246,861, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 923 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 228,980.

Koca also said 70,192 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 5,592,072.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.8 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 656.

A spike in the number of COVID-19 patients appears to be ongoing, Koca said on Aug. 13.

Koca also noted that 5,087 filiation teams have conducted 349,000 screenings between Aug. 6 and Aug. 13.

Turkey uses what it calls the “filiation” method to screen the chain of contacts in infectious diseases. If somebody tests positive, close contacts are also tested.
 

intensive care,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mulls withdrawing envoy, suspending ties with Abu Dhabi over deal with Israel

    Turkey mulls withdrawing envoy, suspending ties with Abu Dhabi over deal with Israel

  2. Turkey urges Greece not to provoke its research vessel in Med

    Turkey urges Greece not to provoke its research vessel in Med

  3. Turkey should produce own documents on women, family: Erdoğan

    Turkey should produce own documents on women, family: Erdoğan

  4. Main opposition CHP responds to criticisms of party dissident İnce

    Main opposition CHP responds to criticisms of party dissident İnce

  5. Man detained for assaulting woman in road rage incident

    Man detained for assaulting woman in road rage incident
Recommended
Man detained for assaulting woman in road rage incident

Man detained for assaulting woman in road rage incident
Turkey urges Greece not to provoke its research vessel in Med

Turkey urges Greece not to provoke its research vessel in Med
Nearly 70,000 historical artifacts seized in İzmir, Manisa

Nearly 70,000 historical artifacts seized in İzmir, Manisa
Main opposition CHP responds to criticisms of party dissident İnce

Main opposition CHP responds to criticisms of party dissident İnce
Turkey should produce own documents on women, family: Erdoğan

Turkey should produce own documents on women, family: Erdoğan
Turkish aid group TADD donates solar kits to Uganda

Turkish aid group TADD donates solar kits to Uganda
Turkey mulls withdrawing envoy, suspending ties with Abu Dhabi over deal with Israel

Turkey mulls withdrawing envoy, suspending ties with Abu Dhabi over deal with Israel
WORLD Countries tighten rules as world coronavirus deaths pass 750,000

Countries tighten rules as world coronavirus deaths pass 750,000

The total number of people killed by the novel coronavirus around the world passed 750,000 on Aug. 13, with some countries toughening control measures as caseloads once again creep up.    
ECONOMY Turkey in touch with 92 countries to restart flights, says minister

Turkey in touch with 92 countries to restart flights, says minister

Turkey has completed discussions with 92 countries for resumption of flights, the country’s transportation and infrastructure minister said on Aug. 14.  
SPORTS No virus in re-tests at Fenerbahçe football club

No virus in re-tests at Fenerbahçe football club

In a second test for COVID-19, a player and a technical staffer at the Fenerbahce football club who tested positive earlier this week have just returned a negative result, the Turkish Super Lig club said on Aug. 14.