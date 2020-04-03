Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,934 as daily cases increase by 1,226

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,226 in the past 24 hours, and 22 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,934, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Aug. 14.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 246,861, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 923 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 228,980.

Koca also said 70,192 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 5,592,072.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.8 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 656.

A spike in the number of COVID-19 patients appears to be ongoing, Koca said on Aug. 13.



Koca also noted that 5,087 filiation teams have conducted 349,000 screenings between Aug. 6 and Aug. 13.



Turkey uses what it calls the “filiation” method to screen the chain of contacts in infectious diseases. If somebody tests positive, close contacts are also tested.

