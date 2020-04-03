Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,912 as daily cases increase by 1,243

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,243 in the past 24 hours, and 21 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,912, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Aug. 13.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 245,635, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 968 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 228,057.

Koca also said 66,892 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 5,521,880.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.9 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 647.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu discussed the measures implemented across the country to contain the spread of the outbreak with the governors of Turkey’s 81 provinces via video conference.



Turkey has ramped up checks to make sure the public and businesses are strictly adhering to the anti-virus precautions after the cases started to spike, surpassing the 1,000-mark daily.