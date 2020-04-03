Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,873 as daily cases increase by 1,183

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,183 in the past 24 hours, and 15 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,873, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Aug. 11.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 243,180, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,185 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 226,155.

Koca also said 61,716 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 5,387,751.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 8.2 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 617.