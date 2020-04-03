Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,858 as daily cases increase by 1,193

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,193 in the past 24 hours, and 14 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,858, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Aug. 10.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 241,997, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,211 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 224,970.

Koca also said 62,219 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 5,326,035.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 8.2 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 603.