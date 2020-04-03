Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,844 as daily cases increase by 1,182

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,844 as daily cases increase by 1,182

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,844 as daily cases increase by 1,182

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,182 in the past 24 hours, and 15 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,844, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Aug. 9.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 240,804, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,103 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 223,759.

Koca also said 61,446 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 5,263,816.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 8.1 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 596. 

 

 

 

 

intensive care,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Baby’s back: New ’Dirty Dancing’ movie confirmed

    Baby’s back: New ’Dirty Dancing’ movie confirmed

  2. Turkey condemns terror attacks in Burkina Faso, Somalia

    Turkey condemns terror attacks in Burkina Faso, Somalia

  3. 32 suspects held in anti-drug operations

    32 suspects held in anti-drug operations

  4. Sports commentator’s sexist remark sparks outrage

    Sports commentator’s sexist remark sparks outrage

  5. Turkish spokesperson, 30 envoys visit Hagia Sophia

    Turkish spokesperson, 30 envoys visit Hagia Sophia
Recommended
Sports commentator’s sexist remark sparks outrage

Sports commentator’s sexist remark sparks outrage
CHP leader vows to fight against any attempt to divide party

CHP leader vows to fight against any attempt to divide party
32 suspects held in anti-drug operations

32 suspects held in anti-drug operations
At least 5 killed, 25 injured in Istanbul bus accident

At least 5 killed, 25 injured in Istanbul bus accident
Turkey conducts nearly 64,000 COVID-19 tests in one day

Turkey conducts nearly 64,000 COVID-19 tests in one day
Turkish witnesses in Beirut recall shock of explosion

Turkish witnesses in Beirut recall shock of explosion
Turkish soldier killed in Northern Iraq operation

Turkish soldier killed in Northern Iraq operation
WORLD Traditional council frees Taliban setting up peace talks

Traditional council frees Taliban setting up peace talks

A traditional Afghan council concluded on Aug. 9 with hundreds of delegates agreeing to free 400 Taliban members, paving the way for an early start to negotiations between Afghanistan's warring sides.
ECONOMY Borsa Istanbul introduces index-based circuit breaker

Borsa Istanbul introduces index-based circuit breaker

Borsa Istanbul has introduced an index-based circuit break function for the first time.

SPORTS Galatasaray complied with financial targets: UEFA

Galatasaray complied with financial targets: UEFA

European football's governing body said on Aug. 7 that Turkish football club Galatasaray complied with financial targets for last season. 