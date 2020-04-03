Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,747 as daily cases increase by 995

  April 03 2020

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 995 in the past 24 hours, and 19 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,747, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Aug. 3.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 233,851, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,003 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 217,497.

Koca also said 41,301 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 4,927,217.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 8.4 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 580. 

 

 

 

 

