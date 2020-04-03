Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,659 as daily cases increase by 942

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,659 as daily cases increase by 942

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 942 in the past 24 hours, and 14 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,659, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on July 29.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 228,924, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 996 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 212,557.

Koca also said 45,712 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 4,711,095.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 9.4 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 542.

 

 

 

