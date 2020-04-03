Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,645 as daily cases increase by 963

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 963 in the past 24 hours, and 15 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,645, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on July 28.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 227,982, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,092 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 211,561.

Koca also said 47,412 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 4,665,383.

Turkey is currently treating 1,280 patients in intensive care units, along with 403 intubated patients, Koca added.