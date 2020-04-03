Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,645 as daily cases increase by 963

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 963 in the past 24 hours, and 15 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,645, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on July 28.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 227,982, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,092 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 211,561.

Koca also said 47,412 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 4,665,383.

Turkey is currently treating 1,280 patients in intensive care units, along with 403 intubated patients, Koca added. 

 

 

CHP slams Turkey's top cleric over Atatürk remarks

İYİ Party leader calls on Erdoğan to support Istanbul Convention

Water flow at Meriç River runs low, wells dry up in northwestern province of Edirne

Turkey suspends oil drilling in Med as 'goodwill gesture'

Turkey lashes out at US over Osman Kavala case remarks

Turkey concludes preparations for measure-free Eid al-Adha

Hagia Sophia artifacts to be displayed in separate museum

WORLD Malaysias ex-PM Najib guilty in 1st trial for 1MDB looting

Malaysia's ex-PM Najib guilty in 1st trial for 1MDB looting

Former Prime Minister Najib Razak was convicted on July 28 of crimes involving the multibillion-dollar looting of a Malaysian state investment fund that brought down his government in a shocking election ouster two years ago.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines to extend destinations next month

Turkish Airlines to extend destinations next month

After resuming flights to more than 50 countries since June, Turkey’s flag carrier is planning to increase the number of destinations in August, the transportation minister says
SPORTS Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km

Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km

Turkish paraglider Gülşah Hoş has broken a paragliding record for women in Turkey by flying about 240 kilometers for seven hours and 42 minutes.