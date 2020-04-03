Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,630 as daily cases increase by 919

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 919 in the past 24 hours, and 17 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,630, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on July 27.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 227,019, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 982 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 210,469.

Koca also said 45,283 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 4,617,971.

Turkey is currently treating 1,263 patients in intensive care units, along with 392 intubated patients, Koca added.