Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,613 as daily cases increase by 927

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,613 as daily cases increase by 927

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,613 as daily cases increase by 927

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 927 in the past 24 hours, and 17 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,613, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on July 26.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 226,100, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,010 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 209,487.

Koca also said 40,016 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 4,572,688.

Turkey is currently treating 1,249 patients in intensive care units, along with 387 intubated patients, Koca added. 

 

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Diyanet head’s sermon at Hagia Sophia stirs debate

    Diyanet head’s sermon at Hagia Sophia stirs debate

  2. Coronation area not carpeted in Hagia Sophia: Official

    Coronation area not carpeted in Hagia Sophia: Official

  3. Erdoğan hails Turkish intel’s success, says targeting MİT ‘not coincidence’

    Erdoğan hails Turkish intel’s success, says targeting MİT ‘not coincidence’

  4. Eid-al Adha holiday poses greater risks, warns health expert

    Eid-al Adha holiday poses greater risks, warns health expert

  5. Turkey disappointed those expecting it to bow down: Erdoğan

    Turkey disappointed those expecting it to bow down: Erdoğan
Recommended
Erdoğan hails Turkish intel’s success, says targeting MİT ‘not coincidence’

Erdoğan hails Turkish intel’s success, says targeting MİT ‘not coincidence’
Lake Sat in ‘Alps of Yüksekova’ aims to become tourist hotspot

Lake Sat in ‘Alps of Yüksekova’ aims to become tourist hotspot
Turkey urges end to provocations over burning of its flag in Greece

Turkey urges end to provocations over burning of its flag in Greece

Perpetrator of murder of woman transferred to high-security prison

Perpetrator of murder of woman transferred to high-security prison
Diyanet head’s sermon at Hagia Sophia stirs debate

Diyanet head’s sermon at Hagia Sophia stirs debate
Bomb attack kills 5, injures 12 civilians in NE Syria

Bomb attack kills 5, injures 12 civilians in NE Syria
Eid-al Adha holiday poses greater risks, warns health expert

Eid-al Adha holiday poses greater risks, warns health expert
WORLD At least 24 Rohingya migrants feared drowned off Malaysia

At least 24 Rohingya migrants feared drowned off Malaysia

A Rohingya migrant is feared to be the only survivor from a boat carrying at least two dozen asylum seekers that is believed to have run into difficulty off the Malaysian coast near Thailand, a coastguard official said on July 26.    
ECONOMY Public lenders exclude automakers from loan package over price hikes

Public lenders exclude automakers from loan package over price hikes

Three state-owned lenders have excluded six major international automakers from a cheap loan package campaign, accusing them of raising prices disproportionately.
SPORTS Malatyaspor, Kayseri relegated from top flight

Malatyaspor, Kayseri relegated from top flight

Malatyaspor and Kayserispor will be joining Ankaragücü in the First Division next season after they failed to avoid relegation in the final week of the Turkish Süper Lig.