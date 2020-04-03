Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,613 as daily cases increase by 927

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 927 in the past 24 hours, and 17 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,613, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on July 26.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 226,100, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,010 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 209,487.

Koca also said 40,016 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 4,572,688.

Turkey is currently treating 1,249 patients in intensive care units, along with 387 intubated patients, Koca added.