Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,491 as daily cases increase by 924

ANKARA

Alamy Photo

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 924 in the past 24 hours, and 16 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,491, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on July 19.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 219,641, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 997 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 202,010.

Koca also said 41,310 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 4,273,377.

Turkey is currently treating 1,246 patients in intensive care units, along with 398 intubated patients, Koca added.