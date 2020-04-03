Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,491 as daily cases increase by 924

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,491 as daily cases increase by 924

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,491 as daily cases increase by 924

Alamy Photo

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 924 in the past 24 hours, and 16 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,491, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on July 19.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 219,641, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 997 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 202,010.

Koca also said 41,310 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 4,273,377.

Turkey is currently treating 1,246 patients in intensive care units, along with 398 intubated patients, Koca added. 

 

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s first indigenous car to be ready by 2022

    Turkey’s first indigenous car to be ready by 2022

  2. Turkey suspends flights to Iran, Afghanistan due to coronavirus outbreak

    Turkey suspends flights to Iran, Afghanistan due to coronavirus outbreak

  3. Infection cases keep dropping in Turkey

    Infection cases keep dropping in Turkey

  4. Squirrels get ready for winter at Istanbul's Emirgan Woods

    Squirrels get ready for winter at Istanbul's Emirgan Woods

  5. Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte

    Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte
Recommended
Ladybugs ‘may have died from pesticides’ on Aegean island

Ladybugs ‘may have died from pesticides’ on Aegean island
Athletes swim to Turkish Cyprus to draw attention to sports embargoes

Athletes swim to Turkish Cyprus to draw attention to sports embargoes
Generation Z to hold key to Turkey’s future as millions of new voters set to cast ballots in 2023 polls

Generation Z to hold key to Turkey’s future as millions of new voters set to cast ballots in 2023 polls

Turkey suspends flights to Iran, Afghanistan due to coronavirus outbreak

Turkey suspends flights to Iran, Afghanistan due to coronavirus outbreak
Turkey detains 27 ISIL-linked terror suspects

Turkey detains 27 ISIL-linked terror suspects

Infection cases keep dropping in Turkey

Infection cases keep dropping in Turkey
Death toll in migrant boat sinking in Lake Van rises to 59

Death toll in migrant boat sinking in Lake Van rises to 59
WORLD Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte

Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte

The Libyan army dispatched several military vehicles on July 18 to the west of Sirte province.
ECONOMY G20 officials pledge to keep cooperating to bolster global economy

G20 officials pledge to keep cooperating to bolster global economy

Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies vowed on July 18 to continue using “all available policy tools” to fight the coronavirus pandemic and bolster the global economy, warning that the outlook remains highly uncertain.
SPORTS Galatasaray snap 8-match winless streak with home win

Galatasaray snap 8-match winless streak with home win

Galatasaray beat Göztepe as the Lions ended an eight-match winless drought on July 18 in the Turkish Süper Lig.