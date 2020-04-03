Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,458 as daily cases increase by 926

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 926 in the past 24 hours, and 18 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,458, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on July 17.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 217,799, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,014 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 199,834.

Koca also said 41,215 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 4,191,124.

Turkey is currently treating 1,226 patients in intensive care units, along with 402 intubated patients, Koca added.