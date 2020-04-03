Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,458 as daily cases increase by 926

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,458 as daily cases increase by 926

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,458 as daily cases increase by 926

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 926 in the past 24 hours, and 18 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,458, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on July 17.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 217,799, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,014 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 199,834.

Koca also said 41,215 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 4,191,124.

Turkey is currently treating 1,226 patients in intensive care units, along with 402 intubated patients, Koca added. 

 

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says Egypt's actions in Libya are illegal

    Erdoğan says Egypt's actions in Libya are illegal

  2. Turkey’s missiles, drones at Azerbaijan’s service: Official

    Turkey’s missiles, drones at Azerbaijan’s service: Official

  3. Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

    Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

  4. Administrative board to be set up for preservation, development of Hagia Sophia

    Administrative board to be set up for preservation, development of Hagia Sophia

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Erdoğan says Egypts actions in Libya are illegal

Erdoğan says Egypt's actions in Libya are illegal
Opposition party probes allegations against lawmaker accused of beating wife

Opposition party probes allegations against lawmaker accused of beating wife
Administrative board to be set up for preservation, development of Hagia Sophia

Administrative board to be set up for preservation, development of Hagia Sophia
Turkish intelligence rescues 5 Moldovan nationals from YPG in N Syria

Turkish intelligence rescues 5 Moldovan nationals from YPG in N Syria
Turkish university develops tool to diagnose COVID-19

Turkish university develops tool to diagnose COVID-19
Workers blame management for deadly blast at fireworks factory

Workers blame management for deadly blast at fireworks factory
Lives Lost: A doctor dubbed Turkeys medical Robin Hood

Lives Lost: A doctor dubbed Turkey's medical 'Robin Hood'
WORLD US says Europe not doing enough to stop Libya fighting

US says Europe not doing enough to stop Libya fighting

European nations are not doing enough to check Russian and allied activities in Libya, the US's senior diplomat for the Middle East said on July 16. 
ECONOMY Number of newly founded firms jumps in June

Number of newly founded firms jumps in June

Turkey saw 9,719 newly established companies in June, up 109.34% on a yearly basis.
SPORTS Race to stay in Süper Lig intensifies

Race to stay in Süper Lig intensifies

The relegation battle in Turkish football has intensified in recent weeks as seven teams fight to stay in the Turkish Süper Lig.