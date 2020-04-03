Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,440 as daily cases increase by 933

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 933 in the past 24 hours, and 21 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,440, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on July 16.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 216,873, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,087 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 198,820.

Koca also said 42,411 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 4,149,909.

Turkey is currently treating 1,213 patients in intensive care units, along with 394 intubated patients, Koca added.