Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,419 as daily cases increase by 947

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 947 in the past 24 hours, and 17 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,419, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on July 15.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 215,940, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,013 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 197,733.

Koca also said 42,320 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 4,107,498.

Turkey is currently treating 1,206 patients in intensive care units, along with 401 intubated patients, Koca added. 

 

 

