Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,402 as daily cases increase by 992

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,402 as daily cases increase by 992

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,402 as daily cases increase by 992

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 992 in the past 24 hours, and 20 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,402, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on July 14.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 214,993, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,049 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 196,720.

Koca also said 43,231 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 4,065,178.

Turkey is currently treating 1,204 patients in intensive care units, along with 396 intubated patients, Koca added. 

 

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hagia Sophia will open outside prayer time, says Turkey

    Hagia Sophia will open outside prayer time, says Turkey

  2. Bomb attack hits Turkey-Russia joint patrol in Idlib: Ministry

    Bomb attack hits Turkey-Russia joint patrol in Idlib: Ministry

  3. Turkey welcomes EU foreign policy chief’s call for dialogue in ties

    Turkey welcomes EU foreign policy chief’s call for dialogue in ties

  4. Greek Cyprus preventing foreigners from crossing into North Cyprus: Official

    Greek Cyprus preventing foreigners from crossing into North Cyprus: Official

  5. Golden crown found in construction site

    Golden crown found in construction site
Recommended
Turkish FM rejects EU’s ‘condemnation’ over Hagia Sophia

Turkish FM rejects EU’s ‘condemnation’ over Hagia Sophia
Legal regulation considered for e-scooters: Minister

Legal regulation considered for e-scooters: Minister
Fight against FETÖ will continue relentlessly, says Turkey’s communications director

Fight against FETÖ will continue relentlessly, says Turkey’s communications director
18 Iraqis detained over ISIL terror links

18 Iraqis detained over ISIL terror links
Turkish farm machines change lives in Kenyan village

Turkish farm machines change lives in Kenyan village
Turkey welcomes EU foreign policy chief’s call for dialogue in ties

Turkey welcomes EU foreign policy chief’s call for dialogue in ties
Turkish VP slams Armenian attack on Azerbaijani troops

Turkish VP slams Armenian attack on Azerbaijani troops

WORLD Bomb attack hits Turkey-Russia joint patrol in Idlib: Ministry

Bomb attack hits Turkey-Russia joint patrol in Idlib: Ministry

  A bomb attack hit the route of the joint patrol of Turkish and Russian troops in northwestern Idlib province of Syria on July 14, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said. 
ECONOMY Capital Markets Board of Turkey bans shortsellers

Capital Markets Board of Turkey bans shortsellers

Turkey's financial regulatory agency has imposed a fine of 16.7 million Turkish liras ($2.4 million) on seven brokerage houses and 18 investors who were violating the short-selling ban.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig title race goes to the wire

Turkish Süper Lig title race goes to the wire

The two top contenders for the Turkish Süper Lig crown both dropped critical points against relegation battlers in Week 32 games with just two matches left in the season.