Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,402 as daily cases increase by 992

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 992 in the past 24 hours, and 20 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,402, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on July 14.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 214,993, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,049 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 196,720.

Koca also said 43,231 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 4,065,178.

Turkey is currently treating 1,204 patients in intensive care units, along with 396 intubated patients, Koca added.