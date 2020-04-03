Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,382 as daily cases increase by 1,008

ANKARA

Alamy Photo

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,008 in the past 24 hours, and 19 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,382, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on July 13.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 214,001, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,156 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 195,671.

Koca also said 46,492 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 4,021,947

Turkey is currently treating 1,223 patients in intensive care units, along with 402 intubated patients, Koca added.

The minister also noted that the capital Ankara, metropolis Istanbul and southeastern provinces of Diyarbakır, Gaziantep and Şanlıurfa are the five provinces with the highest number of confirmed cases.