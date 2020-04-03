Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,363 as daily cases increase by 1,012

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,012 in the past 24 hours, and 19 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,363, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on July 12.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 212,993, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,298 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 194,515.

Koca also said 45,232 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 3,975,455. 

Turkey is currently treating 1,209 patients in intensive care units, along with 409 intubated patients, Koca added. 

 

