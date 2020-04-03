Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,225 as daily cases increase by 1,148

ANKARA

Alamy Photo

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,148 in the past 24 hours, and 19 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,225, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on July 5.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 205,758, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,188 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 180,680.

Koca also said 46,414 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 3,630,480.

Turkey is currently treating 1,127 patients in intensive care units, along with 392 intubated patients, Koca added.