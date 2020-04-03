Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,186 as daily cases increase by 1,172

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,172 in the past 24 hours, and 19 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,186, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on July 3.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 203,456, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,313 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 178,278.

Koca also said 52,141 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 3,535,818.

Turkey is currently treating 1,082 patients in intensive care units, along with 374 intubated patients, Koca added.