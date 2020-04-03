Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,167 as daily cases increase by 1,186

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,186 in the past 24 hours, and 17 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,167, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on July 2.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 202,284, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,543 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 176,965.

Koca also said 49,714 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 3,483,677.

Turkey is currently treating 1,067 patients in intensive care units, along with 372 intubated patients, Koca added.