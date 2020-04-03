Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,150 as daily cases increase by 1,192

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,192 in the past 24 hours, and 19 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,150, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on July 1.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 201,098, Koca told a press conference after a meeting with the Science Board.

Some 2,311 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 175,422.

Koca also said 52,313 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 3,433,963.

Turkey is currently treating 1,035 patients in intensive care units, along with 362 intubated patients, Koca added.