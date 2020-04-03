Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,131 as daily cases increase by 1,293

  April 03 2020

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,293 in the past 24 hours, and 16 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,131, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on June 30.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 199,906 according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,302 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 173,111.

Koca also said 50,492 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 3,381,650.

Turkey is currently treating 1,026 patients in intensive care units, along with 368 intubated patients, Koca added. 

 

