Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,115 as daily cases increase by 1,374

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,374 in the past 24 hours, and 18 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,115, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on June 29.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 198,613 according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,214 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 171,809.

Koca also said 51,014 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 3,331,158.

Turkey is currently treating 1,018 patients in intensive care units, along with 375 intubated patients, Koca added.