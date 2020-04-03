Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,115 as daily cases increase by 1,374

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,115 as daily cases increase by 1,374

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,115 as daily cases increase by 1,374

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,374 in the past 24 hours, and 18 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,115, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on June 29.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 198,613 according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,214 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 171,809.

Koca also said 51,014 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 3,331,158.

Turkey is currently treating 1,018 patients in intensive care units, along with 375 intubated patients, Koca added. 

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara condemns Austria over pro-PKK rally, police intervention against Turkish nationals

    Ankara condemns Austria over pro-PKK rally, police intervention against Turkish nationals

  2. Only 8 in 1,000 people are immune to coronavirus in Turkey: Doctor

    Only 8 in 1,000 people are immune to coronavirus in Turkey: Doctor

  3. French suburb elects Turkish origin mayor

    French suburb elects Turkish origin mayor

  4. WHO to open office in Istanbul

    WHO to open office in Istanbul

  5. Turkish firm to produce drone cargo aircraft

    Turkish firm to produce drone cargo aircraft
Recommended
More caravans expected to hit road after pandemic

More caravans expected to hit road after pandemic
Only 8 in 1,000 people are immune to coronavirus in Turkey: Doctor

Only 8 in 1,000 people are immune to coronavirus in Turkey: Doctor
Turkish Airlines to resume flights from Bangladesh

Turkish Airlines to resume flights from Bangladesh
Measures taken for expected Istanbul earthquake not sufficient, says expert

Measures taken for expected Istanbul earthquake not sufficient, says expert
Bodrum to be center of cultural activities: Minister

Bodrum to be center of cultural activities: Minister
First female lifeguards of Istanbul start job

First female lifeguards of Istanbul start job
French suburb elects Turkish origin mayor

French suburb elects Turkish origin mayor
WORLD UN rights chief says Israeli annexation plan disastrous

UN rights chief says Israeli annexation plan 'disastrous'

The U.N.'s human rights chief on June 29 said that Israel's plan to begin annexing parts of the occupied West Bank would have "disastrous'' consequences for the region, issuing her dire warning as senior U.S. and Israeli officials were meeting in Jerusalem trying to finalize the move.
ECONOMY Turkey to extend coronavirus wage supports by a month

Turkey to extend coronavirus wage supports by a month

Turkey will extend a wage support system for one month to continue offsetting fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and related lockdowns, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on June 29.

SPORTS Başakşehir unable to secure lead, draw against Lions

Başakşehir unable to secure lead, draw against Lions

Turkish Süper Lig leaders Medipol Başakşehir drew against Galatasaray 1-1 in June 28's high-stakes game.