Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,097 as daily cases increase by 1,356

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,356 in the past 24 hours, and 15 more people have died, taking the death toll to 5,097, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on June 28.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 197,239 according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,413 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 170,595.

Koca also said 48,309 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 3,280,144.

Turkey is currently treating 996 patients in intensive care units, along with 381 intubated patients, Koca added.