Coronavirus death toll reaches 49,576 as daily cases hit 4,883

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 49,576 as daily cases hit 4,883

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 49,576 as daily cases hit 4,883

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 4,883 as the daily patients increase by 390 in the past 24 hours, and 52 more people have died, taking the death toll to 49,576, the Health Ministry announced on June 27.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,409,027 according to the infographic.

Some 5,937 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,275,231.

The ministry said 215,294 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 60,105,441.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.9 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 736.

 

Fahrettin Koca, intensive care,

TURKEY Some 50 detained in Pride parade in Istanbul

Some 50 detained in Pride parade in Istanbul
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turks spend Sunday under lockdown for last time

    Turks spend Sunday under lockdown for last time

  2. Forest fires break out as Turkey experiences hottest days

    Forest fires break out as Turkey experiences hottest days

  3. Turkey kicks off university entrance exams

    Turkey kicks off university entrance exams

  4. Country’s first spotter area opened at Istanbul Airport

    Country’s first spotter area opened at Istanbul Airport

  5. Turkish Airlines sees over 1,000 daily flights for 1st time since virus

    Turkish Airlines sees over 1,000 daily flights for 1st time since virus
Recommended
Some 50 detained in Pride parade in Istanbul

Some 50 detained in Pride parade in Istanbul
Turks spend Sunday under lockdown for last time

Turks spend Sunday under lockdown for last time
Forest fires break out as Turkey experiences hottest days

Forest fires break out as Turkey experiences hottest days
FM Çavuşoğlu to attend anti-ISIL coalition meeting

FM Çavuşoğlu to attend anti-ISIL coalition meeting
Turkey extends condolences over deadly US building collapse

Turkey extends condolences over deadly US building collapse
Over 46.8 mln doses of jabs administered in Turkey

Over 46.8 mln doses of jabs administered in Turkey
British state minister due in Turkey for 3-day visit

British state minister due in Turkey for 3-day visit
WORLD Death toll from Florida building collapse climbs to five

Death toll from Florida building collapse climbs to five

The death toll from the partial collapse of a Florida high-rise apartment building rose to five on June 26 as officials continued to hold out hope for survivors, following the release of an engineering report from three years ago that warned of "major structural damage."
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines sees over 1,000 daily flights for 1st time since virus

Turkish Airlines sees over 1,000 daily flights for 1st time since virus

Turkish Airlines has now reached over 1,000 flights a day for the first time since COVID-19 struck, thanks to its successful performance during the current normalization period, the national flag carrier announced on June 26. 
SPORTS Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç was re-elected as president of the Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahçe on June 26.