Coronavirus death toll reaches 49,576 as daily cases hit 4,883

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 4,883 as the daily patients increase by 390 in the past 24 hours, and 52 more people have died, taking the death toll to 49,576, the Health Ministry announced on June 27.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,409,027 according to the infographic.

Some 5,937 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,275,231.

The ministry said 215,294 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 60,105,441.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.9 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 736.