Coronavirus death toll reaches 49,417 as daily cases hit 5,703

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 5,703 as the daily patients increase by 498 in the past 24 hours, and 59 more people have died, taking the death toll to 49,417, the Health Ministry announced on June 24.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,393,248 according to the infographic.

Some 5,846 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,254,708.

The ministry said 223,385 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 59,444,650.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.9 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 752.