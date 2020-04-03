Coronavirus death toll reaches 49,417 as daily cases hit 5,703

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 49,417 as daily cases hit 5,703

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 49,417 as daily cases hit 5,703

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 5,703 as the daily patients increase by 498 in the past 24 hours, and 59 more people have died, taking the death toll to 49,417, the Health Ministry announced on June 24.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,393,248 according to the infographic.

Some 5,846 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,254,708.

The ministry said 223,385 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 59,444,650.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.9 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 752.

 

Fahrettin Koca, intensive care,

TURKEY Kılıçdaroğlu vows to normalize ties with Syria if CHP takes power

Kılıçdaroğlu vows to normalize ties with Syria if CHP takes power
MOST POPULAR

  1. Nearly half-century old car park to be demolished

    Nearly half-century old car park to be demolished

  2. Sea snot disappearing in Gulf of Saros

    Sea snot disappearing in Gulf of Saros

  3. Turkey starting to vaccinate people aged 18 and above

    Turkey starting to vaccinate people aged 18 and above

  4. Turkey observes closely as EU leaders meet at summit

    Turkey observes closely as EU leaders meet at summit

  5. Violent storms hit Turkey’s provinces, kills woman

    Violent storms hit Turkey’s provinces, kills woman
Recommended
Kılıçdaroğlu vows to normalize ties with Syria if CHP takes power

Kılıçdaroğlu vows to normalize ties with Syria if CHP takes power
Assets of 12 fugitives in 2007 Dink murder case to be seized

Assets of 12 fugitives in 2007 Dink murder case to be seized
Violent storms hit Turkey’s provinces, kills woman

Violent storms hit Turkey’s provinces, kills woman
Turkish vice president meets Turkish Cypriot prime minister

Turkish vice president meets Turkish Cypriot prime minister

Consular consultations between Turkey, Germany resume

Consular consultations between Turkey, Germany resume
Turkey-US kick of talks for Kabul airport

Turkey-US kick of talks for Kabul airport
Turkey starting to vaccinate people aged 18 and above

Turkey starting to vaccinate people aged 18 and above
WORLD Britney Spears tells judge: I want my life back

Britney Spears tells judge: 'I want my life back'

After 13 years of near silence in the conservatorship that controls her life and money, Britney Spears passionately told a judge on June 23 that she wants to end the “abusive” case that has made her feel demoralized and enslaved.

ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity usage up in June

Manufacturing capacity usage up in June

The capacity utilization rate of the Turkish manufacturing industry rose in June on a monthly basis, according to official data announced on June 24.

SPORTS Turkish basketball team dismayed over playmaker Larkins injury

Turkish basketball team dismayed over playmaker Larkin's injury

Turkish basketball star Shane Larkin was removed from the national team squad for a shocking waist injury on June 23. 