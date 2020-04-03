Coronavirus death toll reaches 49,358 as daily cases hit 5,809

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 49,358 as daily cases hit 5,809

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 49,358 as daily cases hit 5,809

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 5,809 as the daily patients increase by 550 in the past 24 hours, and 65 more people have died, taking the death toll to 49,358, the Health Ministry announced on June 23.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,387,545 according to the infographic.

Some 5,917 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,248,862.

The ministry said 224,192 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 59,221,265.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.9 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 763.

 

Fahrettin Koca, intensive care,

ECONOMY Need for skilled workforce for Turkeys rapidly growing wind sector

Need for skilled workforce for Turkey's rapidly growing wind sector

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara announces new NAVTEX in Aegean Sea

    Ankara announces new NAVTEX in Aegean Sea

  2. Istanbul home to most affluent households

    Istanbul home to most affluent households

  3. Russian tourists return to Turkey after flights resume

    Russian tourists return to Turkey after flights resume

  4. Aegean islands face risk of mucilage amid tourism season

    Aegean islands face risk of mucilage amid tourism season

  5. Historical bath to open to tourism

    Historical bath to open to tourism
Recommended
Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to promote municipality works

Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to promote municipality works
Ankara announces new NAVTEX in Aegean Sea

Ankara announces new NAVTEX in Aegean Sea
Turkish foreign minister meets German counterpart, Libyan premier

Turkish foreign minister meets German counterpart, Libyan premier
İYİ Party leader opposes Turkish deployment for security of Kabul airport

İYİ Party leader opposes Turkish deployment for security of Kabul airport
Varosha in Northern Cyprus hosts 150,000 tourists

Varosha in Northern Cyprus hosts 150,000 tourists
North Macedonia, Turkey part of United Europe project

North Macedonia, Turkey part of 'United Europe' project
High demand for phase three trials of domestic vaccine

High demand for phase three trials of domestic vaccine
WORLD 4 Khashoggi killers received paramilitary training in US: Report

4 Khashoggi killers received paramilitary training in US: Report

Four Saudi operatives who were part of a hit team that murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi received paramilitary training from a private US company approved by the State Department, according to a report on June 22. 

ECONOMY Need for skilled workforce for Turkeys rapidly growing wind sector

Need for skilled workforce for Turkey's rapidly growing wind sector

There is an urgent need for skilled workers to meet the needs of Turkey's expanding wind energy sector, Nordex Turkey's General Director Habib Babacan told Anadolu Agency on June 23. 
SPORTS Turkey manager Güneş sorry for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey manager Güneş 'sorry' for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey's EURO 2020 journey ended without any point after losing against Switzerland 3-1 in their last Group A match on June 20 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.