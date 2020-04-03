Coronavirus death toll reaches 49,358 as daily cases hit 5,809

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 5,809 as the daily patients increase by 550 in the past 24 hours, and 65 more people have died, taking the death toll to 49,358, the Health Ministry announced on June 23.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,387,545 according to the infographic.

Some 5,917 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,248,862.

The ministry said 224,192 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 59,221,265.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.9 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 763.