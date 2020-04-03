Coronavirus death toll reaches 49,293 as daily cases hit 6,143

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 6,143 as the daily patients increase by 565 in the past 24 hours, and 57 more people have died, taking the death toll to 49,293, the Health Ministry announced on June 22.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,381,736 according to the infographic.

Some 5,214 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,242,945.

The ministry said 223,238 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 58,997,073.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.9 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 791.

 

