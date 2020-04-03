Coronavirus death toll reaches 49,236 as daily cases hit 5,294

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 5,294 as the daily patients increase by 429 in the past 24 hours, and 51 more people have died, taking the death toll to 49,236, the Health Ministry announced on June 21.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,375,593 according to the infographic.

Some 5,093 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,237,731.

The ministry said 221,052 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 58,773,835.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.4 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 813.