Coronavirus death toll reaches 49,185 as daily cases hit 5,091

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 5,091 as the daily patients increase by 409 in the past 24 hours, and 63 more people have died, taking the death toll to 49,185, the Health Ministry announced on June 20.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,370,299 according to the infographic.

Some 4,219 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,232,638.

The ministry said 213,297 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 58,552,783.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.4 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 813.