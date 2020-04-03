Coronavirus death toll reaches 48,721 as daily cases hit 5,012

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 5,012 as the daily patients increase by 454 in the past 24 hours, and 53 more people have died, taking the death toll to 48,721, the Health Ministry announced on June 13.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,330,447 according to the infographic.

Some 4,194 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,202,251.

The ministry said 214,957 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 57,004,499.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.7 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 952.