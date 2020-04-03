Coronavirus death toll reaches 48,721 as daily cases hit 5,012

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 48,721 as daily cases hit 5,012

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 48,721 as daily cases hit 5,012

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 5,012 as the daily patients increase by 454 in the past 24 hours, and 53 more people have died, taking the death toll to 48,721, the Health Ministry announced on June 13.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,330,447 according to the infographic.

Some 4,194 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,202,251.

The ministry said 214,957 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 57,004,499.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.7 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 952.

 

Fahrettin Koca, intensive care,

TURKEY Erdoğan, Biden to address number of issues

Erdoğan, Biden to address number of issues
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s vaccine drive gaining further momentum

    Turkey’s vaccine drive gaining further momentum

  2. Erdoğan, Biden to address number of issues

    Erdoğan, Biden to address number of issues

  3. 1,800-year-old statue found in ancient Metropolis

    1,800-year-old statue found in ancient Metropolis

  4. Haftar still posing threat to Libya: Turkish defense chief

    Haftar still posing threat to Libya: Turkish defense chief

  5. NATO leaders to draw up 10-year roadmap

    NATO leaders to draw up 10-year roadmap
Recommended
Erdoğan, Biden to address number of issues

Erdoğan, Biden to address number of issues
Turkey rescues 35 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

Turkey rescues 35 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea
Iraqi PM inaugurates Turkish-built hospital

Iraqi PM inaugurates Turkish-built hospital
14 ISIL terror suspects nabbed in Istanbul

14 ISIL terror suspects nabbed in Istanbul
Turkey condemns YPG/PKK terror attack on hospital in Afrin

Turkey condemns YPG/PKK terror attack on hospital in Afrin
Turkey’s vaccine drive gaining further momentum

Turkey’s vaccine drive gaining further momentum
NATO leaders to draw up 10-year roadmap

NATO leaders to draw up 10-year roadmap
WORLD Saudi allows 60,000 vaccinated residents on hajj, bars foreigners again

Saudi allows 60,000 vaccinated residents on hajj, bars foreigners again

Saudi Arabia announced on June 12it will allow 60,000 residents vaccinated against COVID to perform this year’s hajj, but Muslims from abroad will be barred for a second straight year.

ECONOMY Turkeys machinery exports reach $9.2 bln in 5 months

Turkey's machinery exports reach $9.2 bln in 5 months

Turkey’s machinery exports reached $9.2 billion in the first five months of this year, according to figures released by a sector association on June 13.
SPORTS Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

Italy waited a long time for this European Championship to start and then showed on June 11 just how eager the team was to play the tournament opener.