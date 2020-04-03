Coronavirus death toll reaches 48,593 as daily cases hit 6,261

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 6,261 as the daily patients increase by 561 in the past 24 hours, and 69 more people have died, taking the death toll to 48,593, the Health Ministry announced on June 11.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,319,359 according to the infographic.

Some 6,217 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,192,945.

The ministry said 224,128 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 56,570,784.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.7 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 997.