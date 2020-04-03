Coronavirus death toll reaches 48,524 as daily cases hit 6,408

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 6,408 as the daily patients increase by 563 in the past 24 hours, and 96 more people have died, taking the death toll to 48,524, the Health Ministry announced on June 10.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,313,098 according to the infographic.

Some 6,895 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,186,728.

The ministry said 223,320 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 56,346,656.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.7 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,009.