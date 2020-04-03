Coronavirus death toll reaches 48,428 as daily cases hit 6,454

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 48,428 as daily cases hit 6,454

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 48,428 as daily cases hit 6,454

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 6,454 as the daily patients increase by 558 in the past 24 hours, and 87 more people have died, taking the death toll to 48,428, the Health Ministry announced on June 9.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,306,690 according to the infographic.

Some 6,647 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,179,833.

The ministry said 224,193 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 56,123,336.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.7 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,018.

 

Fahrettin Koca, intensive care,

TURKEY İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t for ‘late’ response to ‘sea snot’ problem

İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t for ‘late’ response to ‘sea snot’ problem
MOST POPULAR

  1. Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea

    Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea

  2. US changes travel warnings for 114 countries, including Turkey

    US changes travel warnings for 114 countries, including Turkey

  3. We will clean entire Sea of Marmara: President Erdoğan

    We will clean entire Sea of Marmara: President Erdoğan

  4. 18-year-old becomes local head of Samsun’s neighborhood

    18-year-old becomes local head of Samsun’s neighborhood

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 48,428 as daily cases hit 6,454

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 48,428 as daily cases hit 6,454
Recommended
İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t for ‘late’ response to ‘sea snot’ problem

İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t for ‘late’ response to ‘sea snot’ problem
We will clean entire Sea of Marmara: President Erdoğan

We will clean entire Sea of Marmara: President Erdoğan

Musicians, academics added to Turkey’s vaccination program

Musicians, academics added to Turkey’s vaccination program
Turkish envoy meets Afghan peace delegates in Doha

Turkish envoy meets Afghan peace delegates in Doha
Turkish court to seek extradition of Can Dündar from Germany

Turkish court to seek extradition of Can Dündar from Germany
Turkey welcomes UN ruling on ‘butcher of Bosnia’

Turkey welcomes UN ruling on ‘butcher of Bosnia’
18-year-old becomes local head of Samsun’s neighborhood

18-year-old becomes local head of Samsun’s neighborhood
WORLD France to savour new lifting of COVID restrictions

France to savour new lifting of COVID restrictions

People in France will on June 9 be able to enjoy indoor dining and staying out until 11:00 pm for the first time in months under a new relaxation of COVID rules, as cases fall and vaccinations rise.   

ECONOMY Turkey to open Black Sea Gas Contract for future trade by Oct 1

Turkey to open 'Black Sea Gas Contract' for future trade by Oct 1

Turkey's gas discovery of 540 billion cubic meters (bcm) with a market value over $100 billion will be open for trading under the name ‘Black Sea Gas Contract’ in Turkey's future gas market which will launch on Oct. 1 in Istanbul, Mustafa Yılmaz, head of Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) told Anadolu Agency on June 9. 
SPORTS Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes on June 7 sealed Turkey’s ING Basketball Super Lig title with a 3-0 series sweep over Fenerbahçe Beko in the playoff finals.