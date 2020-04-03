Coronavirus death toll reaches 48,341 as daily cases hit 6,609

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 6,609 as the daily patients increase by 557 in the past 24 hours, and 86 more people have died, taking the death toll to 48,341, the Health Ministry announced on June 8.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,300,236 according to the infographic.

Some 5,836 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,173,186.

The ministry said 225,527 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 55,899,143.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.7 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,044.