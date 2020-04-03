Coronavirus death toll reaches 48,255 as daily cases hit 5,647

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 5,647 as the daily patients increase by 495 in the past 24 hours, and 91 more people have died, taking the death toll to 48,255, the Health Ministry announced on June 7.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,293,627 according to the infographic.

Some 6,576 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,167,350.

The ministry said 218,164 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 55,673,616.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.7 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,060.

 

WORLD Social media, news websites hit by major internet outage

Social media, news websites hit by major internet outage

Multiple outages hit social media, government and news websites across the globe on June 8 morning, with some reports pointing to a glitch at U.S.-based cloud computing services provider Fastly.

ECONOMY Turkey’s April industrial production predicted to rise

Turkey’s April industrial production predicted to rise

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production index for April is expected to rise by 63.5% year-on-year, according to a survey on June 7. 
SPORTS Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes on June 7 sealed Turkey’s ING Basketball Super Lig title with a 3-0 series sweep over Fenerbahçe Beko in the playoff finals.