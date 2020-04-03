Coronavirus death toll reaches 47,405 as daily cases hit 6,933

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 6,933 as the daily patients increase by 582 in the past 24 hours, and 134 more people have died, taking the death toll to 47,405, the Health Ministry announced on May 30.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,242,911 according to the infographic.

Some 10,763 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,105,042.

The ministry said 218,957 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 53,919,848.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.1 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,390.

 

