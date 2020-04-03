Coronavirus death toll reaches 47,134 as daily cases hit 7,773

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 47,134 as daily cases hit 7,773

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 47,134 as daily cases hit 7,773

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 7,773 as the daily patients increase by 656 in the past 24 hours, and 164 more people have died, taking the death toll to 47,134, the Health Ministry announced on May 28.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,228,322 according to the infographic.

Some 12,284 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,083,099.

The ministry said 220,162 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 53,478,278.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.1 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,454.

 

Fahrettin Koca, intensive care,

TURKEY Erdoğan inaugurates mosque in Taksim Square

Erdoğan inaugurates mosque in Taksim Square
MOST POPULAR

  1. Afghan man travels 4,500 km to kill estranged wife in Istanbul

    Afghan man travels 4,500 km to kill estranged wife in Istanbul

  2. Turkey might bring COVID-19 under control by autumn, says expert

    Turkey might bring COVID-19 under control by autumn, says expert

  3. Erdoğan inaugurates mosque in Taksim Square

    Erdoğan inaugurates mosque in Taksim Square

  4. Bahçeli stands against accusations by mafia leader

    Bahçeli stands against accusations by mafia leader

  5. Oil to be extracted from 3 wells

    Oil to be extracted from 3 wells
Recommended
Erdoğan inaugurates mosque in Taksim Square

Erdoğan inaugurates mosque in Taksim Square
Turkey might bring COVID-19 under control by autumn, says expert

Turkey might bring COVID-19 under control by autumn, says expert
Bahçeli stands against accusations by mafia leader

Bahçeli stands against accusations by mafia leader
Turkey wants to see Sudan standing tall on its own feet: VP

Turkey wants to see Sudan standing tall on its own feet: VP
EU envoy to Turkey visits famed Göbeklitepe site

EU envoy to Turkey visits famed Göbeklitepe site
Turkish, Greek Defense Ministry delegations meet

Turkish, Greek Defense Ministry delegations meet
Afghan man travels 4,500 km to kill estranged wife in Istanbul

Afghan man travels 4,500 km to kill estranged wife in Istanbul
WORLD US ending waiver for oil production in YPG/PKK-controlled Syria: Report

US ending waiver for oil production in YPG/PKK-controlled Syria: Report

The Biden administration has chosen to end a Trump-era waiver allowing for an American company to operate in Syria's YPG/PKK-controlled oil sector, according to a report published on May 27.

ECONOMY Finance minister urges financial actors take on transformative role

Finance minister urges financial actors take on 'transformative role'

Turkey's treasury and finance minister on Friday urged major financial actors in the country to adopt a "transformative role" in its limited resources more productively and preserving its financial strength.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes eyes Euroleague title at Final Four

Anadolu Efes eyes Euroleague title at Final Four

Turkish club Anadolu Efes will take on CSKA Moscow on May 28 in the semifinals of the 2021 Turkish Airlines Euroleague Final Four in Cologne to launch its bid for the club’s maiden Euroleague trophy.