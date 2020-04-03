Coronavirus death toll reaches 47,134 as daily cases hit 7,773

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 7,773 as the daily patients increase by 656 in the past 24 hours, and 164 more people have died, taking the death toll to 47,134, the Health Ministry announced on May 28.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,228,322 according to the infographic.

Some 12,284 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,083,099.

The ministry said 220,162 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 53,478,278.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.1 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,454.