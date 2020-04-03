Coronavirus death toll reaches 46,970 as daily cases hit 8,426

  April 03 2020

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 8,426 as the daily patients increase by 673 in the past 24 hours, and 183 more people have died, taking the death toll to 46,970, the Health Ministry announced on May 27.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,220,549 according to the infographic.

Some 13,102 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,070,815.

The ministry said 219,465 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 53,258,116.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.1 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,504.

 

TURKEY Turkey, US launch talks on eve of Erdoğan-Biden summit

Turkey, US launch talks on eve of Erdoğan-Biden summit
