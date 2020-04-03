Coronavirus death toll reaches 46,787 as daily cases hit 8,738

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 8,738 as the daily patients increase by 681 in the past 24 hours, and 166 more people have died, taking the death toll to 46,787, the Health Ministry announced on May 26.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,212,123 according to the infographic.

Some 12,205 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,057,713.

The ministry said 221,214 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 53,038,651.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.1 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,561.