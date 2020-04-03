Coronavirus death toll reaches 46,621 as daily cases hit 9,375

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 9,375 as the daily patients increase by 693 in the past 24 hours, and 175 more people have died, taking the death toll to 46,621, the Health Ministry announced on May 25.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,203,385 according to the infographic.

Some 11,192 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,045,508.

The ministry said 223,104 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 52,817,437.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.1 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,667.

 

