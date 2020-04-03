Coronavirus death toll reaches 46,446 as daily cases hit 7,523

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 46,446 as daily cases hit 7,523

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 7,523 as the daily patients increase by 702 in the past 24 hours, and 178 more people have died, taking the death toll to 46,446, the Health Ministry announced on May 24.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,194,010 according to the infographic.

Some 10,003 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,034,316.

The ministry said 216,655 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 52,594,333.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.1 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,745.

 

