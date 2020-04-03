Coronavirus death toll reaches 46,268 as daily cases hit 7,839

  April 03 2020

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 7,839 as the daily patients increase by 710 in the past 24 hours, and 197 more people have died, taking the death toll to 46,268, the Health Ministry announced on May 23.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,186,487 according to the infographic.

Some 11,202 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,024,313.

The ministry said 210,291 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 52,377,678.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.2 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,843.

 

