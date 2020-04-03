Coronavirus death toll reaches 44,301 as daily cases hit 11,394

  April 03 2020

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 11,394 as the daily patients increase by 1,102 in the past 24 hours, and 242 more people have died, taking the death toll to 44,301, the Health Ministry announced on May 14.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,095,390 according to the infographic.

Some 37,261 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 4,894,024.

The ministry said 203,073 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 50,463,016.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.0 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,670.

 

