Coronavirus death toll reaches 44,059 as daily cases hit 11,534

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 11,534 as the daily patients increase by 1,217 in the past 24 hours, and 238 more people have died, taking the death toll to 44,059, the Health Ministry announced on May 13.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,083,996 according to the infographic.

Some 55,472 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 4,856,763.

The ministry said 201,295 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 50,259,943.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.0 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,765.